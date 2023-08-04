x
Nation World

Home goods retailer announces 'last day' of business, closing stores in 16 states

There are 49 remaining Christmas Tree Shops locations across 16 states.
WASHINGTON — Christmas Tree Shops has set the closing date for all of its remaining stores.

The home-goods retailer announced on its website that Saturday, Aug. 12 will be the "Last Day" of business before the stores close their doors for good. 

This comes just three months after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection

The retailer is also warning customers to watch out for fake websites claiming to be them, nothing that Christmas Tree Shops "does not sell online." 

"There are several websites and Facebook pages claiming to be us. Please make sure you're on our official website and Facebook page before providing any personal information," a notice posted on the company's official website said. 

When the Massachusetts-based chain filed for bankruptcy it aimed to complete restructuring and exit Chapter 11 as a “financially stronger retailer” by the end of August. At the time, Christmas Tree Shops planned to close just a small number of underperforming stores.

But in a court filing in late June, Christmas Tree Shops confirmed that it defaulted on a $45 million bankruptcy loan and had agreed to liquidate it's remaining locations, unless a buyer emerged in the final hour.

More than 20 locations have already closed since the going-out-of-business sales began. As of this week, there are still 49 Christmas Tree Shops locations in 16 states, according to its online store locator. 

The company has been under new ownership since Bed Bath & Beyond, which also declared bankruptcy earlier this year, sold them in 2020. 

Christmas Tree Shops store closings 2023: Full list of remaining stores to close

Connecticut

Danbury:  15 Backus Ave.
Manchester: 120 Hale Road
Orange: 220 Indian River Road
Waterford: 824 Hartford Turnpike

Delaware

Wilmington: 5450 Brandywine Parkway
Rehoboth Beach: 19563 Coastal Hwy

Indiana

Mishawaka: 5851 North Grape Road

Massachusetts 

Avon: 15 Stockwell Drive 
Foxboro: 340 Patriots Place 
Holyoke: 39 Holyoke Street
Hyannis: 655 Route 132 
Lynnfield: 28-34 Broadway, Rt. 1 South
North Attleboro: 1505 South Washington Street 
Shrewsbury: 1000 Boston Turnpike 
Somerville: 177 Middlesex Ave. 

Maryland

Waldorf: 2925 Festival Way

Maine 

Bangor: 46 Springer Drive
Scarborough: 490 Payne Road

Michigan 

Utica: 13361 Hall Road

North Carolina

Greensboro: 1210 Bridford Pkwy East

New Hampshire

North Conway:  1584 White Mt. Highway
Salem: 92 Cluff Crossing Road Route 28

New Jersey

Brick: 479 Rt. 70 East
Cherry Hill: 2130 Route 70 West
Deptford: 1775 Deptford Center Road
Freehold: 100 Trotters Way
Mays Landing: 230 Consumers Square
Paramus: 300 Ikea Drive
Rockaway: 327 Mount Hope Avenue
Springfield: 350 Route 22 West
Woodland Park: 1728 US Route 46

New York

Albany: 1425 Central Avenue 
Amherst: 1701 Niagara Falls Blvd Suite 500 
Deer Park: 1150 The Arches Circle 
Hartsdale: 393 North Central Ave.             
Johnson City: 420 Harry L Drive 
Middletown: 1100 North Galleria Drive 
North Syracuse: 132 Northern Lights Plaza 
Poughkeepsie: 1895 South Rd 
Riverhead: 1791 Old Country Rd CR58 
Rochester: 790 Jefferson Rd. Rte 252
Staten Island: 85 Bricktown Way

Ohio

Dayton: 2264 Miamisburg Centerville Road

Pennsylvania 

Moosic: 4001 Shoppes Blvd.
Harrisburg: 4690 High Pointe Blvd.
York: 2935 Concord Road

Rhode Island

Middletown: 99 East Main Road

Virginia

Glen Allen: 9819 West Broad Street

Vermont

Williston: 100 Cypress Street

