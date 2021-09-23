Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy to lead animated 'Super Mario Bros.' movie

Pratt will provide the voice of the beloved Nintendo video game character Mario.

Chris Pratt will voice the iconic Nintendo video game character Mario in the upcoming animated "Super Mario Bros." film, Nintendo announced Thursday.

Charlie Day will voice Luigi and Anya Taylor-Joy of "The Queen's Gambit" will voice Princess Peach. Seth Rogen will be the voice of Donkey Kong and Keegan-Michael Key will voice Toad.

The film is targeting a Dec. 21, 2022, release.

Other actors whose voices will appear include Jack Black, Key, Fred Armisen, Kevin Michael Richardson, Sebastian Maniscalco and Charles Martinet.

“Mario and Luigi are two of the most beloved heroes in all of popular culture, and we are honored to have the unique opportunity to work so closely with Shigeru Miyamoto and the widely imaginative team at Nintendo to bring these characters to life in an animated movie, unlike any film Illumination has made to date,” said Chris Meledandri, Founder and CEO of Illumination, and outside director of Nintendo, in a statement.