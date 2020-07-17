Chris Evans sending 'Captain America' shield to 6-year-old boy who saved sister from dog attack

Evans sent a video message to 6-year-old Bridger Walker heaping well-deserved praise on the boy.

Actor Chris Evans is paying tribute to a young boy who was seriously injured while saving his little sister from a dog attack.

The Captain America star said he may play a superhero in movies, but Walker is a real-life hero.

The actor posted the video message on an Instagram page started by Walker's aunt.

Evans said he is sending Bridger an authentic Captain America shield.

Stars including Anne Hathaway and Hugh Jackman also reached out to the family.