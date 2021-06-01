Reports: Chris Harrison permanently leaving 'Bachelor' franchise after controversy

Harrison first came under fire after an interview when he was asked about racially insensitive past behavior from “Bachelor” contestant Rachael Kirkconnell.

Chris Harrison, the long-time host of "The Bachelor" franchise on ABC is officially leaving, according to multiple reports.

Harrison was booted from hosting the current season of "The Bachelorette," and last week, news outlets reported that he also wouldn't be returning to host "Bachelor in Paradise" this summer. The reports on Tuesday confirm he won't be returning for good.

Harrison had served as the only host of the franchise since "The Bachelor" debuted in 2002.

Harrison first came under fire after an interview on “Extra” when he was asked about racially insensitive past behavior from "Bachelor” contestant Rachael Kirkconnell.

Past photos of her resurfaced in which she is dressed in costume as a Native American and at an antebellum plantation-themed ball. Kirkconnell later issued an apology for what she calls her past “racist and offensive” actions.

In the interview, Harrison defended Kirkconnell against what he called the “woke police” on social media. “We all need to have a little grace, a little understanding, a little compassion," he said in the interview.