Charlie Kirk says Trump guarding 'Western civilization'

The president of the pro-Trump organization Turning Point USA is calling the president "the bodyguard of Western civilization.”

Kirk said at the start of the evening portion of the Republican National Convention on Monday that President Donald Trump had reclaimed the U.S. government “from the rotten cartel of insiders that have been destroying our country.”

He says, “We may not have realized it at the time, but this fact is now clear: Trump is the bodyguard of Western civilization.”