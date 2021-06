Raiders DE Carl Nassib comes out as gay

Carl Nassib is the first NFL veteran in history to come out as gay.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib announced on Monday he is gay, becoming the first veteran player in NFL history to come out.

"I just want to take a quick moment to say that I'm gay," Nassib said in a video posted to Instagram from his home in Pennsylvania. "I've been meaning to do this for awhile now, but I finally feel comfortable enough to get this off my chest."

Nassib said he is not making the announcement for attention.

"I just think that representation and visibility are so important. I actually hope that, one day, videos like this and the whole coming out process are just not necessary. But until then, I am going to do my best and do my part to cultivate a culture that is accepting, that's compassionate and I'm going to start by donating $100,000 to the Trevor Project."

The Trevor Project is a national group providing crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to LGBTQ youth.

Nassib has been in the league since 2016. He was drafted by the Cleveland Browns. After two seasons there and two seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he spent last season with the Raiders.

Nassib has 143 career tackles, 20.5 sacks and three forced fumbles. Most of that came in Tampa. He's played in 73 games, starting about half of them.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.