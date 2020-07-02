SEATTLE — Boeing has found a new software problem with the 737 Max, but the company says fixing it won't further delay the plane's return to flying.

Meanwhile, the head of the Federal Aviation Administration said Thursday that his agency might conduct a certification flight for the Max in the next few weeks.

That's a key milestone in Boeing’s bid to get FAA re-certification of the plane this summer. The news sent Boeing shares higher.

RELATED: Boeing CEO out amid effort to ‘restore confidence’ in company

RELATED: Ripples from Boeing's 737 Max suspension begin to spread

The Max has been grounded since two crashes killed 346 people.

The company made an announcement at the end of January that said it made significant progress over the past several months on the 737 MAX. It also claimed it made "significant governance and operational changes to further sharpen its focus."

RELATED: Boeing’s Starliner back on Earth after historic mission

RELATED: Boeing replaces executive who oversaw 737 Max, other planes