Boeing cargo plane makes emergency landing in ocean near Hawaii

The FAA said the pilots of the 737 cargo plane reported engine trouble and were forced to land in the water off the coast of Honolulu.

WASHINGTON — A Boeing 737 cargo plane had to make an emergency landing in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Honolulu early Friday morning, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The pilots of Transair Flight 810 had reported engine trouble and were attempting to return to Honolulu when they were forced to land the aircraft in the water off the coast around 2:30 a.m. local time on Friday, the FAA said in a statement.

"According to preliminary information, the U.S. Coast Guard rescued both crew members," the FAA added.

According to the state Department of Transportation, the crash happened about 2 miles (3 kilometers) off Kalaeloa Airport, Hawaii News Now reported.

The FAA and NTSB will investigate.

CNBC noted the cargo aircraft was not a 737 Max, the Boeing plane which had been grounded for more than a year after two deadly crashes.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

A Boeing 737 cargo plane has gone down in the water off Honolulu after experiencing engine trouble; severity of crash, extent of rescue operation unclear at this time - sources pic.twitter.com/dTfSix4Sqt — CNBC Now (@CNBCnow) July 2, 2021