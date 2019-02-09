LOS ANGELES — The U.S. Coast Guard is engaged in a major rescue operation for a 75-foot dive boat near Santa Cruz Island off the L.A. coastline, CBS NEWS L.A. reports.

The island is located about 20 miles west of the city of Ventura.

There are 34 people unaccounted for, according to multiple reports.

The Ventura County Fire Department told KTLA News there were multiple fatalities, but the Coast Guard has not yet confirmed this.

The fire department told CBS NEWS that five people, believed to all be crew members, were rescued. One of those crew members had minor injuries.

The fire was first reported before 3:30 a.m. Pacific time Monday.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM