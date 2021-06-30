Bill Cosby stays silent at news conference after prison release

During a press conference outside his home, members of his legal team said Bill Cosby is "extremely happy to be home."

WASHINGTON — Bill Cosby returned to his Elkins Park, Pa., home Wednesday, on the outskirts of Philadelphia, to a throng of reporters and news cameras as the nation watched after a court overturned his sexual assault conviction.

Cosby faced a gaggle of media assembled outside during a press conference, but he didn't speak, only looking toward his legal representatives when asked for comment.

Members of his legal team said Cosby is "extremely happy to be home" and declared that "what we saw today is justice."

"We are thrilled to have Mr. Cosby home," said Jennifer Bonjean, a representative for Cosby. "He served three years of an unjust sentence. He did it with dignity and principle and he was a mentor to other inmates. He was really, as I say, 'doin' time time was not doin' him.'"

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court said Wednesday that District Attorney Kevin Steele, who made the decision to arrest Cosby, was obligated to stand by his predecessor’s promise not to charge Cosby, though there was no evidence that agreement was ever put in writing.

Bonjean continued saying, "He had every right to rely on the prosecutors' word and they pulled the rug out from underneath him.

"When that happens there cannot be a just sentence. And, if there had been a just verdict and a just sentence, we wouldn’t be here fighting. And I think it’s really important that we keep our eye on the ball that our constitution is sacred. And that we need to uphold that at all times. And I’m glad that the Pennsylvania supreme court saw that," she added.