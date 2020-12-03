The Big Ten Conference, the Southeastern Conference and the American Athletic Conference have all canceled the remainder of their Men's Basketball Tournaments.

The conferences made the announcements official Thursday shortly before noon Eastern time.

In a statement, the Big Ten conference said it will use the time to "work with the appropriate medical experts and institutional leadership to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The conference added that the the focus will be on the health, safety and wellness of student-athletes, coaches, administrators and fans.

On Wednesday night, the NCAA announced that the upcoming men's and women's basketball tournaments would be played without public fans in attendance.

The SEC said its tournament was being canceled "based on the latest developments and the continued spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19)."

The Big 12 was expected to hold a press conference about the status of its tournament around noon Eastern.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.