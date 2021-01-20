Biden's White House press secretary Jen Psaki now at helm in new administration

The Biden White House will begin with an all-female senior communications team in charge of messaging as his administration takes office.

She's possibly a familiar face to many, being no stranger in Washington, D.C.

Jen Psaki, a longtime Democratic spokeswoman, has taken over as President Joe Biden's press secretary. Biden campaign communications director Kate Bedingfield will serve as his White House communications director.

They're part of Biden's new all-female senior communications team as his White House begins to take over the executive branch just hours after he and Vice President Kamala Harris took their respective oaths of office. Psaki is expected to hold the administration's first press briefing Wednesday afternoon.

Biden's communications team comes into an environment after the White House press room was a scene of four years of contentious banter between reporters and several press secretaries for now-former President Donald Trump. The new communications team will shoulder the heavy burden of proving that the new administration can be transparent and clear with the press.

As The Associated Press reported, Bedingfield and Psaki are veterans of the Obama administration. Bedingfield served as communications director for Biden while he was vice president, and Psaki served as a White House communications director and a spokesperson at the State Department.

In the building and ready to get to work. Follow me @PressSec will still post on personal side here. But for the work of @POTUS and @VP and @FLOTUSBiden and @SecondGentleman will be providing updates from @PressSec — Jen Psaki (@jrpsaki) January 20, 2021

Biden said in a statement, “Communicating directly and truthfully to the American people is one of the most important duties of a president, and this team will be entrusted with the tremendous responsibility of connecting the American people to the White House.”

Others joining the White House communications staff are:

— Karine Jean Pierre, who was Harris’ chief of staff. Pierre will serve as principal deputy press secretary for Biden. She’s another Obama administration alum.

— Pili Tobar was communications director for coalitions on Biden’s campaign, and will be his deputy White House communications director. Tobar most recently was deputy director for America’s Voice, an immigration reform advocacy group, and was a press staffer for Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.

These three Biden campaign senior advisers were selected to be appointed to top communications roles:

— Ashley Etienne is a former communications director for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and will serve as Harris’ communications director.

— Symone Sanders was another senior adviser on the Biden campaign and will become Harris’ senior adviser and chief spokesperson.