Biden urges Congress to act on lowering prescription drug prices

Biden asked Congress on Thursday to allow Medicare to negotiate drug prices and encouraged penalties for drug companies raising their prices.

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Thursday urged Congress to reduce the high cost of prescription drugs as part of his "Build Back Better" agenda.

"President Biden believes that health care is a right, not a privilege," the White House said in a statement previewing his remarks. "No American should have to face difficult choices between paying for their prescription medications or other essential needs. And yet, too many Americans face this exact challenge."

The White House states that Americans pay two to three times as much for their prescription drug than people in other countries, and one in four Americans who take prescription drugs struggle to afford their medications.

The president's plan is to ask Congress to allow Medicare to negotiate drug prices, encouraging penalties for drug companies raising their prices faster than inflation and building on existing processes to lower the costs of the prescription drugs.

The push for these changes could help lower premiums and co-pays for millions across the U.S., according to the White House, and help drop the average price of insulin costs.

"The Biden-Harris Administration continues to do everything we can to make high quality health care more affordable and accessible," the White House said. "By enabling Medicare to negotiate drug prices, Congress can do its part to bring down costs and secure the health and financial security of our nation’s seniors."

However, as many wait on the government to act, U.S. hospital groups, startups and nonprofits have started making their own medicines in a bid to combat stubbornly high prices and persistent shortages of drugs with little competition.

The efforts are at varying stages, but some have already made and shipped millions of doses. Nearly half of U.S. hospitals have gotten some drugs from these projects and more medicines should be in retail pharmacies within the next year as the work accelerates.

Most groups are working on generics, while at least one is trying to develop brand-name drugs. All aim to sell their drugs at prices well below what competitors charge.