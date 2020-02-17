BRISTOL, Va. (AP) — An orphaned black bear cub was placed with a foster mother this week after the baby was rescued by a pet dog and carried gently to safety.

A wildlife biologist with the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries told news outlets that the dog’s owner called a wildlife rehabilitator on Feb. 5 after the pet turned up at their home with a cub in its mouth. He said the cub could be up to three weeks old.

The cub was taken to the Virginia Wildlife Center in Waynesboro for treatment. The center said the baby was resettled on Wednesday with a new mother who was nursing three cubs of her own.