Beloved children's author Beverly Cleary dies at 104

Trained as a librarian, Beverly Cleary penned more than 40 books and introduced the world to the characters Ramona Quimby and Henry Huggins.

WASHINGTON — Renowned children's author Beverly Cleary died Thursday at the age of 104, her publisher HarperCollins announced in a statement.

Throughout her decades-long career, Cleary wrote more than 40 books and introduced the world to popular characters like Ramona and Beezus Quimby, Henry Huggins and Ralph S. Mouse.

Her first novel was 1950’s “Henry Huggins,” based on the children she grew up with in Portland, Oregon.

“We are saddened by the passing of Beverly Cleary, one of the most beloved children’s authors of all time," Suzanne Murphy, President and Publisher of HarperCollins Children’s Books said in a statement. "Looking back, she’d often say, ‘I’ve had a lucky life,’ and generations of children count themselves lucky too—lucky to have the very real characters Beverly Cleary created, including Henry Huggins, Ramona and Beezus Quimby, and Ralph S. Mouse, as true friends who helped shape their growing-up years."

Cleary was born on April 12, 1916, in McMinnville, Oregon.

After graduating from the University of California at Berkeley she specialized in librarianship at the University of Washington, Seattle. According to HarperCollins, Cleary's dream of writing for kids was rekindled when "a little boy faced me rather ferociously across the circulation desk and said: 'Where are the books about kids like us?'”

In 2000, Beverly Cleary was named a “Living Legend” by the Library of Congress. In 2003, she was awarded the National Medal of Art from the National Endowment for the Arts. And in 2009, her Ramona series was made into a movie, Ramona and Beezus.

She died Thursday in Carmel, California, where she has lived since the 1960s, HarperCollins said Friday.