Aron Eisenberg, known for his role as Nog on Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, has died at age 50. His wife Malíssa Longo confirmed his passing in a Facebook post late Saturday night.

"There will never be another light like Aron's," said Longo. "The beauty that he was and the legacy he leaves behind is beyond words. I love him dearly and will miss him eternally."

The cause of his passing has not been disclosed. Eisenberg had received two kidney transplants in the past, the most recent in 2015.

Fans mourned the news on social media, sharing memories and their favorite moments from his roles on Star Trek and beyond.