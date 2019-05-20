"Game of Thrones" did it again. Two weeks after an errant coffee cup set fans and social media afire with the heat of a thousand dragons, an errant water bottle showed up in the series finale Sunday.

The bottle is first seen at about 46 minutes in, tucked behind behind Samwell Tarly’s foot. You can see its location indicated by an arrow added to the image below.

This image taken from a phone shows a scene in the final episode of "Game of Thrones." An arrow added to the image shows a water bottle that inadvertently showed up in the scene.

The Verge reports a water bottle showed up again just behind Ser Davos’ chair.

Fans on social media couldn't believe what they were seeing -- again.

It's the second real world blunder of the show's final hurrah.

In the episode that aired on May 6, Daenerys was seen holding a to-go cup of coffee during a feast. The cup was later digitally removed by HBO for repeats and for digital streaming.

Fans initially thought the cup was from Starbucks, but it was later confirmed that it was not. Nonetheless, a CNBC report said Starbucks gained an estimated $2.3 billion in free advertising from the error.

