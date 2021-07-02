Packers QB Aaron Rodgers announces he's engaged, shocking fans

NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers has reportedly been dating actress Shailene Woodley, but he didn't drop her name when he dropped the bombshell Saturday night.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, known for launching bombs to his receivers, dropped another Saturday night. He announced he's engaged, which immediately had people on social media asking -- to who?

Rodgers revealed the news as he accepted the NFL's Most Valuable Player Award for the third time in his career. "2020 was definitely a crazy year filled with lots of change, growth, some amazing and memorable moments," Rodgers said. "I got engaged and I played some of the best football of my career."

E! News reported this week that Rodgers has been quietly in a long-distance relationship with "Big Little Lies" and "Divergent" star Shailene Woodley. "They have kept things private and low key," a source told E! News. "They continue to talk and see each other when they can. They are both focused on their careers but they also make time for each other."

Rodgers never mentioned a name during has MVP acceptance speech. He ran through a list of names of people he thanked including "my fiancé."

The casual way he announced it almost slipped by some people. Social media immediately caught fire with people wondering what they had just heard.

