Nine people were killed and at least 16 people were injured after a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, early Sunday morning, according to the Dayton Police Department. The alleged shooter was killed by responding police.

It happened in the city's Oregon District.

Dayton police say it is looking at the possibility that other people were involved in the shooting, but initial indications were that only one person was responsible for the shooting.

A police official said at an early morning press conference that a "long gun" was used in the shooting. It was not immediately clear what the motive was.

Multiple Dayton police officers took down the shooter, according to police.

The shooting came less than 24 hours after a mass shooting at an El Paso, Texas, Walmart in which at least 20 people were killed and 26 were injured.