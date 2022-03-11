Police: Infant boy found barely alive, left in stroller for days after mother overdoses in Oregon

Officers found the baby strapped into a stroller car seat and was "virtually unresponsive."

SPRINGFIELD, Oregon — A baby was found barely alive in an Oregon hotel after his mother died from an apparent overdose earlier this week.

Police in Springfield, Ore. said officers were called to a Quality Inn on Wednesday to help with a welfare check for a 28-year-old mother and a 6-month-old child.

The baby was quickly flown to a hospital for life-saving treatment.

Officers found heroin in the hotel room.

An investigation revealed the overdose happened days prior and the baby had been in the stroller for four days, according to police.

The baby was suffering from severe dehydration, malnourishment and severe diaper rash.