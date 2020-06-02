Four children have been found safe after they went missing during a blizzard in Anchorage, Alaska.

NBC affiliate KTUU reports 14-year-old Christopher Johnson, 8-year-old Frank Johnson, 7-year-old Ethan Camille and 2-year-old Trey Camille went to ride a snowmachine Sunday at 1 p.m. and never returned home to their village of Nunam Iqua.

Alaska state troopers were alerted of the incident Sunday around 6:45 p.m. and an official search began, but the blizzard conditions made it difficult to see.

After resuming the searching Monday morning, State troopers and team members of Bethel Search and Rescue and Emmonak Search and Rescue confirmed all four children were found alive and rescued.

The children were reportedly found by searchers on the ground, who then relayed their location to a helicopter search team.

According to the Alaska Public Media, the three older boys dug a hole in the snow and huddled themselves around the 2-year-old to protect him from the blizzard.

Alphonso Thomas, father of 2-year-old Trey, told KTUU the news from Trey's mother just before 5 p.m. Monday.

"It immediately brought me to tears," Thomas told KTUU. I never would have that that he would make it. Being two and with weather like that, people usually don't make it ... tough kids, all of them."

State troopers said all four children were taken to a local hospital and were being treated for severe hypothermia.