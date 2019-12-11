NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Country music's biggest night is happening Wednesday with the Country Music Association Awards.
For the second time in four years, Maren Morris leads all nominees at the 2019 CMA Awards with six nominations. The "GIRL" singer is nominated for Single of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year, Musical Event of the Year and Music Video of the Year.
Here's a list of this year's nominees and winners:
Entertainer of the Year
Garth Brooks
Eric Church
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
Keith Urban
Single of the Year
“Burning Man” – Dierks Bentley Feat. Brothers Osborne
“GIRL” – Maren Morris
“God’s Country” – Blake Shelton -- WINNER
“Millionaire” – Chris Stapleton
“Speechless” – Dan + Shay
Album of the Year
Center Point Road – Thomas Rhett
Cry Pretty – Carrie Underwood
Dan + Shay – Dan + Shay
Desperate Man – Eric Church
GIRL – Maren Morris
Song of the Year
“Beautiful Crazy” (Songwriters: Luke Combs, Wyatt B. Durrette III, Robert Williford) -- WINNER
“GIRL” (Songwriters: Maren Morris, Sarah Aarons, Greg Kurstin)
“God’s Country” (Songwriters: Devin Dawson, Jordan Schmidt, Michael Hardy)
“Rainbow” (Songwriters: Natalie Hemby, Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves)
“Tequila” (Songwriters: Dan Smyers, Nicolle Galyon, Jordan Reynolds)
Female Vocalist of the Year
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
Male Vocalist of the Year
Dierks Bentley
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Vocal Group of the Year
Lady Antebellum
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band
Vocal Duo of the Year
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay -- WINNER
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
Musical Event of the Year
“All My Favorite People” – Maren Morris (feat. Brothers Osborne)
“Brand New Man” – Brooks & Dunn (with Luke Combs)
“Dive Bar” – Garth Brooks & Blake Shelton
“Old Town Road (Remix)” – Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus
“What Happens In A Small Town” – Brantley Gilbert & Lindsay Ell
Musician of the Year
Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle
Paul Franklin, Steel Guitar
Mac McAnally, Guitar
Ilya Toshinskiy, Banjo/Guitar
Derek Wells, Guitar
Music Video of the Year
“Burning Man” – Dierks Bentley Feat. Brothers Osborne
“GIRL” – Maren Morris
“God’s Country” – Blake Shelton
“Rainbow” – Kacey Musgraves
“Some Of It” – Eric Church
New Artist of the Year
Cody Johnson
Ashley McBryde -- WINNER
Midland
Carly Pearce
Morgan Wallen
