Multiple protest groups separated by law enforcement at Statehouse

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Multiple protest groups had to be separated by law enforcement at the Ohio Statehouse Saturday afternoon.

A group is hosting the Stand for America Rally, which started around noon, on the Statehouse grounds.

The rally at the Statehouse was billed as a gathering in support of freedom and the "principles America was founded on."

The rally was met by another group who marched there who are against the rally being held.

Chants of "Black Lives Matter, "All Lives Matter" and "USA" could be heard.

Protestors and counter protestors at the statehouse. “Black lives matter” “all lives matter” and “USA” all chants being shouted as police divide the two groups. @10TV pic.twitter.com/eQn7G7dLHd — KristaWBNS (@KristaWBNS) July 18, 2020

BLM is now at the state house pic.twitter.com/hh64f5H0oz — Lacey Crisp (@LaceyCrisp) July 18, 2020

Before the rally, there was a march to the Statehouse and a rally against mandatory masks amid the coronavirus pandemic.