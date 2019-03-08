EL PASO, Texas — A shooting was reported at 10am MST in the Cielo Vista Mall area in El Paso. The shooting has left multiple people dead, El Paso police said Saturday.

An El Paso police spokesman said the shooting has ended, and Mayor Dee Margo said three suspects have been taken into custody.

Police say there were reports of multiple shooters in the attack and there are two scenes being investigated: at the Walmart and the nearby mall.

Moments ago, El Paso police spokesman Sgt. Robert Gomez said police believe there was only one shooter and he was in custody. He said the shooting took place at Dillard's and Cielo Vista. He said a rifle was used in the shooting.

The area of the incident is still active and said no one will be allowed into the area. Police are conducting a large-scale search of the area for the suspects.

A spokesman for University Medical Center of El Paso said the hospital has received victims from the shooting but did not have a number.

Extra security is at UMC, where worried relatives have begun arriving.

A worker at a hospital near the mall who was not working Saturday said he called in to see if help was needed and was told 30 victims had been taken to the hospital.

Stay with FOX West Texas for the latest.