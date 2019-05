One man's car ended up in a large construction hole after he ignored a "Road Closed" sign in central Toledo on Saturday.

The motorist drove into a construction zone on Hawley Ave. near Nebraska and went straight into the opening.

The driver seems to be OK, but his car suffered some damage.

Hawley was marked as closed at the time of the incident.

The driver will be cited for driving on a closed roadway and for driving on a suspended license.