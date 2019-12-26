TOLEDO, Ohio — This Christmas, Michelle Lewallen delivered more than 300 blankets to patients at ProMedica Toledo Hospital in honor of her 29-year-old daughter, Jill.

As this new tradition began, emotions were high and memories were shared.

"Honestly, it's the only thing that's kept me going for the holidays," Lewallen said.

Jill had cystic fibrosis and passed away in October 2019, but this idea came to her after she received a blanket when she was recovering from a double lung transfer last year.

"Jill just thought that was the coolest thing ever and said, 'Mom, that's what I want to do when we go back to Toledo. I want to do that for the people that are on that floor for the patients,'" Lewallen said.

She said that Jill wanted to pass out blankets because nobody thinks of the families who have to spend their holiday away from home. So, to remember Jill and finish what she started — her mom started a new tradition called "Joy From Jill."

"It was the only thing that I could do to keep her memory alive and to get us through the holidays and we want to make other people happy and I know that's what she would want," Lewallen said.

Lewallen said that she plans to continue the tradition each year.

