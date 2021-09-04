Toledo Edison working to restore power to north Toledo customers

Power is expected to be restored around 7 a.m. according to Toledo Edison's website. The outages are down from more than 1,400 to just 21-100.

TOLEDO, Ohio — More than 1,400 customers in north Toledo were without power Friday morning; Toledo Edison says that number is down to 21-100 affected customers.

The outages were happening at Summit St. between Suder and Manhattan, on Turnbridge Rd and near Broadway.

Toledo Edison said the cause of the outage was equipment damage. Power is expected to be fully restored around 7 a.m.