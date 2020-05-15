TOLEDO, Ohio — Mom's House of Toledo has had to make some big adjustments during the coronavirus pandemic. Not only do they support young mothers with getting an education, they also provide early learning and care for the mother's kids.

During this time, the organization moved everything virtual. It's something executive director, Christina Rodriguez, said was challenging because of how their program is run, but they didn't have the option to put things on hold.

With the governor's announcement on reopening childcare, they are finalizing details to open their doors again.

"Right now, our hope is to open June 1. That would just be for the clients that are in the essential needs, essential workers. Which would be a little bit less than half of our clients. So the other clients that are not qualifying for that would still need our services," Rodriguez said.

To accommodate, they will also be running a virtual program like they have for the last two months.

She said they have to make some tough decisions over the next couple of weeks but it's taught them new ways to help that they may not have done pre-pandemic.

Graduation for the moms and kids is also a tradition at Mom's House after completing the program.

Rodriguez said that will still be happening and each of their seven graduates will have a personalized celebration at Mom's House on May 19.

