Mom and dad for the win! Couple delivers baby inside of a Jeep

Ty Warnasch and his wife, Patti, weren’t expecting their son for another three weeks. Tabor showed his parents he knows how to make an entrance.

STOCKDALE, Texas — Nothing Patti Warnasch tried on Saturday, September 5, could quell her contractions - talking to her mother, trying to soak in the tub and even chatting it through with her husband. She told him not to come home. But their unborn son started giving the orders.

“Even though it was not planned, we would not change how it happened,” she said.

Boy, did it happen! By the time her husband, Ty, made it home, got his wife in their Jeep and started driving to the Guadalupe Regional Medical Center in Seguin, Patti could feel things accelerating.

“I just told him, you know, I can feel him. He’s coming!” she said. “And, he kept telling me - no, he’s not.”

Ty said, it's a lesson now learned. At that time, he believed his wife was dramatic.

“Boy was I wrong,” he said.

Patti made an executive decision. She ripped off her yoga pants, reclined her seat and placed her legs on the dashboard.

Ty was well over the speed limit at 90 miles-per-hour with emergency lights flashing. The former University of the Incarnate Word offensive linemen said nothing on the field prepared him for this moment.

His wife disagrees. She said his leadership skills became important as coached her for the moment of a lifetime.

“You gotta pull him out. You got one big push,” he said.

Patti put on her motherhood face, reached down, and pulled her son out by the shoulders. He lay on her chest. According to Patti, the Jeep was a mess. She covered her baby with a purple beach towel.

“Laughing and smiling immediately after she put him on the chest,” Ty said. “It was the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen.”

Ty spoke to the OBGYN on duty, who had advised they pull over and wait for emergency assistance before the delivery - but baby Tabor had other plans.

Tabor Don Warnasch weighed 6 pounds and 15 ounces. He was almost 20 inches long. Most importantly, their firstborn is healthy and the talk of the town.

At nearly a week old, he made his first visit to the pediatrician. It was not as eventful as his birth.

Their Jeep is clean. Mom and dad have joked their son will drive it when he gets his driver's license because it’s so sentimental to them now.

Patti went to UTSA. So, college legacy is already a topic of conversation. It won't be hard for their son to remember the incredible lengths his parents went through to make sure he was born.

“I will tell him, don’t you ever, ever question the amount of love I have for you,” Patti said. “Because I pulled you out with my bare hands.”

Ty said he’s sure the story will be well told in their son’s life.