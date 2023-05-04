Book returned to Columbus library branch 56 years overdue

A high school sophomore checked out a copy of “Moby Dick” that was due on March 7, 1967, according to the library.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Metropolitan Library’s Reynoldsburg Branch got quite the surprise this week when someone turned in a book that was 56 years overdue.

Just over half a century later and the library got its book back.

It was returned in the form of a package with the original library book in addition to a brand-new copy and a letter from the person who borrowed it.

Reynoldsburg Branch Manager Amanda Ekwall said that the borrowed book from 1942 will make a great addition to the new branch which is expected to open next year.

“The customer just apologized for returning it so overdue, and of course which I thought this was very touching, is that they acknowledged the inconvenience and frustration that it could have caused other customers that were wanting to read that title,” Ekwall said.

In the letter, Ekwall said the customer also touched on the fact that they got a mediocre grade on their book report for “Moby Dick” when they were in high school but went on to college and graduate school before establishing a career in public service.

“I think that it’s wonderful that they took the time and the effort to send the book back and it was a really thoughtful gesture to include a brand-new copy. We have a lot of avid readers that are looking forward to reading those classics that we love to keep stocked on our shelf.”