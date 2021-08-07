Mobile vaccination sites reaching more people in Lucas County

During the week of June 21, nearly double the amount of people got a shot at a mobile clinic, versus at the health department.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Lucas County is keeping with the state of Ohio when it comes to the vaccination rate.

Right now, about 44% of people are fully vaccinated in both Lucas County and Ohio as a whole. But during his visit to Toledo on Wednesday, Ohio governor Mike DeWine spoke about how he'd like to see more adults get the vaccine.

One of the ways that Gov. DeWine feels we can reach more people is through mobile vaccine clinics, something that has been gaining traction in Lucas County. While the rec center is no longer offering vaccines, clinics are popping up more at restaurants and other social events. But the question, is are those working?

Numbers from the Toledo Lucas County Health Department indicate they are.

During the week of June 21, the Toledo Lucas County Health Department vaccinated 463 people. 174 vaccines were distributed at the health department, but 289 were distributed at other locations throughout the county, meaning more than half of those people were vaccinated at a mobile clinic site.

A spokesperson with the health department explained that have pulled the vaccine uptake numbers by zip code, and where they were low, we have added clinics to those locations., which is easy to do with the mobile TARTA vaccine bus.

"I think the Lucas Country Health Department, the Toledo Health Department, they've done a great job; they are reaching out into the community and taking vaccine to people. 58.5% of adults in the state have now been vaccinated. So we would like to get to 70%. 58 and a half is pretty good, but we have a little ways to go," said Gov. DeWine.