Contact was made with the family around 11 a.m. Sunday morning in Steven's Point, Wisconsin, after going missing for a week. Police say they are safe.

STEVENS POINT, Wis. — A family of four that has been missing out of Fremont, Michigan, since Sunday, Oct. 16 were found safely, police say.

Contact was made with the family around 11 a.m. Sunday morning in Steven's Point, Wisconsin. All family members were interviewed and police say they are safe.

The Cirigliano family still believes people are 'after them,' but their situation does not meet the criteria for protective custody, the Fremont Police Department said in a press release.

The family was last heard from a week ago when relatives said the father, Anthony, was acting paranoid.

Anthony made a 911 call the day of their disappearance, requesting immediate police protection due to sensitive information he had about September 11.

"It is of vital national interest," Cirigliano calmly says to a dispatcher. "It is related to September 11th. And people want to erase me from the face of the earth. I'm not crazy. Mr. Geeting knows me. I'm a Christian. I just need some help. And then the US government will take it from here. I know this sounds crazy. You don't have instructions for this. Please send someone that knows Geeting and can talk to US authorities, please."

The family was next spotted filling up their van in Michigan's Upper Peninsula Monday.

The Ciriglianos left behind their pets and a family member who requires full-time care, who is now in the care of other relatives.

Police say the investigation is now closed.

