SIX LAKES, Mich. — The body of a 5-year-old boy who went missing while playing outside of a home in Six Lakes was located Thursday, authorities confirm.

During a press conference Thursday afternoon, Michigan State Police said Beau Belson's body was located under the ice in a pond adjacent to his grandmother's home -- where he was playing when he went missing.

Authorities called members of the MSP Dive Crew to the scene. The team is specifically trained to search in icy water. MSP could not yet confirm when Beau entered the water or how, but a death investigation is now underway. Although, MSP does not suspect foul play.

The child went missing around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday from his grandmother's home near N. Holland Road and Fleck Road. Beau was playing outside with another family member when he went missing.

