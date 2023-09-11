x
Stark County Sheriff's Office: 'Minor injuries' after school bus crash in Marlington

The crash involves a bus from Marlington Local Schools.
Credit: leekris - stock.adobe.com

STARK COUNTY, Ohio — The Stark County Sheriff's Office says it is investigating a crash involving a Marlington Local Schools bus.

Sheriff's deputies say only minor injuries have been reported so far. The Stark County Sheriff's Office is being assisted by the Marlboro Police Department and the Ohio State Highway Patrol in the investigation. 

This is a developing story. Stay with 3News for more details as they become available.

