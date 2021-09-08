Michigan State football, basketball players to get $6,000

EAST LANSING, Mich. — A suburban Detroit mortgage company led by a former Michigan State basketball player will pay $500 a month to all basketball and football players at his alma mater.
The sponsorship by Mat Ishbia and United Wholesale Mortgage will provide more than 130 athletes with $6,000 a year.
The NCAA in July said athletes could be paid for their name, image or likeness.
Ishbia was a walk-on who was a member of Michigan State’s 2000 national championship basketball team.
In February, Ishbia announced a $32 million donation to MSU’s athletic program.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.