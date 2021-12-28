Michigan redistricting panel OKs US House, legislative maps

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan’s new redistricting commission has approved congressional and legislative maps, ones that is fairer to Democrats than when the process was controlled by the Republican-led Legislature for two decades.
In landmark votes Tuesday, the panel created by a voter-approved constitutional amendment passed the plans that will last a decade, barring likely court challenges.
The state is losing a congressional seat following the 2020 census. Republicans have controlled the Legislature for years due to partisan gerrymandering.
Voters in 2018 turned the process over to the independent commission.
