Michigan lighthouse up for auction in Upper Peninsula

A 100-year-old lighthouse is up for auction in Michigan's Upper Peninsula and the current bid is actually quite reasonable.

HOUGHTON COUNTY, Mich. — Have you ever wanted to own a piece of Michigan's maritime history? Your dream could come true if you end up with the winning bid for a historic lighthouse in Michigan's Upper Peninsula.

The Keweenaw Waterway Lower Entrance Light is up for auction after the previous owner failed to comply with the requirements of the National Lighthouse Preservation Act of 2000.

The lighthouse was first opened in 1919 and is located at the end of a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers breakwater in Houghton County, Michigan.

The 68-foot lighthouse is located on the southern end of the Portage River and has about 1,000 feet of interior space.

The lighthouse was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2014 and

The Keweenaw Waterway Lower Entrance Light is operational and full automated.

The auction for the lighthouse began in August and as of Aug. 7, the highest bid sits at $15,000. The auction end date is currently listed as "TBD" and a $5,000 deposit is required to make a bid.

You can learn more about the lighthouse and place your bid here.

