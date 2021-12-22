Michigan governor supports vaccine mandate; AG would defend

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says she supports President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate for employers. Nessel says she would support a defense of the mandate.

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says she supports President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate for employers. Her comments came Wednesday in a roundtable with reporters.

That followed Attorney General Dana Nessel saying earlier in the week that she would support a defense of the mandate.

Whitmer acknowledged that some comments she made earlier this month during a visit to Montcalm County expressing her concerns about the mandate were misunderstood.

She said she was trying to address the problem of possibly losing state employees, but she still supports the mandate.

