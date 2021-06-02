Metroparks see multiple smash and grabs over weekend

Metroparks Toledo spokesperson Scott Carpenter says limit what you're bringing to the parks and always bring valuables with you.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Crime can happen anywhere, something five victims at Metroparks Toledo felt personally over the holiday weekend.

The parks saw a jump in car break-ins.

"They're going to smash the window, grab what they can and be gone before you know it," Metroparks spokesperson Scott Carpenter said.

That's exactly what happened to Reem Subei's car while walking at Wildwood with a friend Monday.

"I was about to exit, I looked to my side and there was no window, and I was like, did I roll down my window? And then I noticed there was shattered glass everywhere," Subei said.

Subei says she hid her bag, but that didn't stop someone from taking it.

She wasn't alone. So far this year there have been 13 car breaks-ins across the 19 Toledo Metroparks.

Five of those happened over Memorial Day weekend.

"These type of criminals tend to target shopping malls, movie theatres, churches, funerals, parks where they know people will be gone away from their cars for a while," Carpenter said.

Carpenter says the Metroparks have 25 rangers, including one detective.

They also have cameras and around 300 trail patrol volunteers.

Even with all that, Carpenter says the best thing to do is bring only what you need and take it with you on the trails.

This is advice Subei plans to take.

"There was cash in my purse, I don't care so much about the cash, I just wish they would return... I have my mother's earrings and a bracelet that my father gave me in the bag," Subei said.

If you ever need help in a Metropark, Carpenter says the phone number for the ranger should be posted at the entrance kiosk.

To put this story in perspective, last year all of the Metroparks combined had 6.5 million visitors with more than 1.5 million going to Wildwood alone.