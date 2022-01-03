Mercy Health and Lucas County Prosecutor’s Office collaborate to bring Human Trafficking prevention to at-risk youth

A grant from the Governor gave TRC members and the Victim-Witness Assistance program the training to help educate and offer services to vulnerable adolescents.

The Mercy Health – Toledo Trauma Recovery Center and the Lucas County Prosecutor's office have a new to expand human trafficking prevention education, direct intervention services and training to at-risk youth in the area.

Gov. Mike DeWine recently awarded Mercy Health $145,000 in grants to develop and implement human trafficking prevention programs across Ohio. The grants are from a collaboration among the DeWine’s Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force, the Ohio Children’s Trust Fund and the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services’ Children’s Justice Act Task Force.

As a result of the grant, members of the Trauma Recovery Center as well as the Victim-Witness Assistance program were trained to help educate and offer services to minors ages 11-17, specifically in the area of human trafficking prevention.

OraLee Macklenar, supervisor with Mercy Health – TRC, noted the task force's human trafficking prevention youth curriculum will allow her team to offer proactive victimization prevention to at-risk youth with psycho-social support groups, psychotherapy and case management services.

“We have been working with children and adults that have already been victimized by some sort of crime since we opened our doors to the TRC. With this grant, we are able to put our energy and time into prevention in hopes that we will serve less victims,” she said.

The fundamental goals of the initiative are to promote safety, stabilization and engagement for the youth involved, as well as helping to restore their faith in humanity and building their sense of empowerment.