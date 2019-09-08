Erasing the stigma surrounding breastfeeding is something medical professionals are trying to do, especially during August which is Breastfeeding Awareness month.

Right now if you drive past the Toledo Lucas County Health Department, you'll notice pinwheels standing up outside representing a healthy breastfed baby in Lucas County.

The health department is reminding everyone the benefits of breastfeeding are not just for babies, but moms too. Additionally, no mom should feel ashamed to do it because it is healthy and a natural part of life.

"The thing we do here too is that that stigma is reduced, and that it's okay to breastfeed your children," said Eric Zgodzinski Health Commissioner at the Toledo Lucas County Health Department.

The goal of Breastfeeding Awareness Month is to "Empower Families, Support Breastfeeding." This theme focuses on the importance of supporting all members of a breastfeeding family and encourages them to advocate for supportive environments in our local communities.

"It's because it's from another human, it's from your mom," said one mom.

Right now the health department has a lactation department where moms can receive help. Additionally ProMedica has a free Nursing Mothers Support Group on the second Tuesday of every month.

The group can be found at ProMedica Toledo Hospital in Entrance C, Mom & Me Boutique from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Moms are encouraged to drop in and receive support from a certified Lactation Consultant and other nursing mothers.

For more information, call 419-291-5666.