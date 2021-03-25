McLaren St. Luke's employees honored together after a long year on the frontline against COVID-19

All McLaren St. Luke's employees are receiving an award that usually goes to just one person. The 34-year tradition changed this time to honor staff during COVID-19.

MAUMEE, Ohio — After a long and difficult year battling COVID-19, McLaren St. Luke's Foundation is giving all of its employees an award that normally only goes to just one person.

The McLaren Saint Luke's Foundation Award is a 34-year-old tradition and on a sunny and 75 degree day, employees had the chance to get outside and enjoy root beer floats thanks to Ladder 419.

President of the foundation, Kelle Pack, said after the year that these employees went through, there was no way they could have picked just one person to honor with the award.

"Just to see the way our staff has worked and taken care of patients and taken care of each other and the support that they've shown each other, it's a great day to be able to honor them and show them how much we appreciate them," said Pack.

Lyndsey Williams, an RN at St. Luke's, says she agrees that all employees deserve the award because everyone has stepped up this year.

"It's been really challenging but it's nice to have great teamwork to get through it and it's nice to have these celebrations. So it kind of makes days a little easier when things have been hard," said Williams.