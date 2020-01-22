MAUMEE, Ohio — Each day, students at Maumee Valley Country Day School are able to take their learning from inside a classroom to outside.

It's a new approach MVCDS is taking to their education.

The school is immersing their younger kids in educational experiences on the grounds of their 75-acre campus, making it the perfect size to take teachings to new places.

"The water is here , and I'm enjoying it, stepping in it, finding sticks that I can throw in there and rocks and snow," said junior kindergarten student, Caleb Graham.

In 2019, the teachers brought students outside to see how they would learn. This year, it's become part of the school's curriculum.

Teachers say it's already paying off.

"The children are taking more risks, they are learning to help each other in a different elements. They are naturally getting all of their energy out and having a wonderful time," said teacher, Christine Marker.

The kids and teachers aren't the only ones excited about the one-of-a-kind program, parents are too.

MVCDS parent, Darius Zolnor, said he knew about the program before but never saw it implemented in the area. When he heard his kid's class would be using the program, he was excited.

"I know that getting outside is one of the most important things kids can do, in terms of their development. Sometimes they don't have the opportunity to do that as much as we'd like at home or even over the weekend. And just the fact that he gets to do it and for this much time is really thrilling," said Zolnor.

The kids are able to do simple math with rocks or find sticks that look like letters. The Early Learning Center has adopted the Forest School and each grade spends a different amount of time outside.