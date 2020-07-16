Mask guidance for kids from pediatricians

Pediatricians say children 2 and up can safely wear a mask, but getting them to wear it correctly is another challenge.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Masks are quickly becoming a regular part of our wardrobe. Now, with many schools preparing to bring kids back to the classroom this fall, making sure your child knows about masks is important.

"Talk to them about the the reason why they have to wear a mask, but break it down to their level. So if it's a young kid, talk about how it prevents the spread of germs," said Dr. Kehinde Obeto, a pediatrician with Mercy Health.

Many major Ohio cities and counties currently have mask mandates in place, including Lucas County beginning at 6 p.m. on Friday, July 17. However, different places have different rules surrounding age restrictions for masks. So at what age is it best to introduce your child to a mask?

To start, here are some easy things you can do with your child:

Let them pick out the fabric or color mask they want

Make sure it's a child size mask, adult sizes may be uncomfortable for them

Let them practice wearing it at home

Dr. Kehinde suggests doing fun things with a mask, like putting it on stuffed animals or drawing pictures with masks on.

You can also play dress up with masks!

Tiffany Pottkotter, a nurse practitioner with ProMedica, says to make wearing a mask something fun.

"Kids tend to like superheros, and superheroes wear masks! You could pretend you know we're superheros and we've got to put the mask on so we can stop the spread of germs," suggested Pottkotter.

When it comes to putting on, taking off, and most importantly not touching the mask, do the best you can to stress keeping their hands on the straps.

"Making the mask a different colors on each side helps kids know how to put it on. You always want to put the mask on just using the ties, don't touch the front of the mask," said Pottkotter.

It might not be perfect, but they'll eventually get the hang of it.