Marion Fire Department unveils what was inside 118-year-old time capsule

The items from the capsule will be kept at the Marion County Historical Society until the new station is built.

MARION, Ohio — As firefighters were removing the cornerstone at the old Marion City Fire Department station, they discovered a small box made of copper, sealed shut to keep out the elements. It’s the first time the time capsule has seen light since 1905.

The fire department posted the discovery to Facebook in May saying that firefighters wanted to preserve the cornerstone of the old station, which is set to be demolished soon. The building’s current owner granted permission and a group of off-duty firefighters used hammers and chisels around the sandstone cornerstone until they found something amazing inside — the 118-year-old time capsule.

After consulting the Ohio Historical Society about what steps they may need to take to preserve its historical value, the department set up a public event for the opening.

On May 31, community members gathered around downtown Marion to check out the capsule to see what was stored inside.

According to the department, the box held:

Nine turn-of-the-century era Marion Fire Department badges.

The original lease for the property from the Marion Power Shovel to the city of Marion

An 1878 invitation from the Delphos Fire Department for the “Northwestern Ohio Volunteer Fireman’s Association Fireman’s Games”

A roster of 1905 city officials

Four Marion Daily Star Newspapers from July 1905

A contract from 1905 between the city of Marion and James B Luke to build the station

An agenda from the Second Annual Marion Fire Department Ball dated April 24, 1905

A letter from Chief McFarland stating that the cornerstone was set on July 20th, 1905 and containing the names of the firemen employed at the two stations and the Huber Manufacturing Company Fire Department

A 1905 brochure that lists all the products the Marion Power Shovel manufactured at that time

Two rosters stating the members of Hose Company 1 and Hose Company 2

A copy of the 1905 Merit Systems Rules- containing rules for the promotion and hiring of firefighters