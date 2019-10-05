PORT CLINTON, Ohio — As part of "In demand jobs" week, Lt. Governor John Husted was on hand in Port Clinton Thursday, for the announcement of a first of its kind program.

In Ottawa County, a new marine trades apprenticeship program, the first of its kind in Ohio, was announced.

It is part of a statewide initiative to showcase jobs in Ohio that are not only hiring, but are in need of new skilled workers.

"To change the dynamics of of how we do job training," said Randy Gardner, Chancellor of the Ohio Department of Higher Education.

The new apprenticeship program is part of the Great Lakes Community Action Partnership's marine trades program founded 18 years ago.

Now, apprentices can be hired on to learn the necessary skills and be ready to hire within months.

"It's kind of like a fast track, so the goal is to get people employed, get the skilled and get them employed and help make them self sufficient," said Ruthann House, President and CEO of GLCAP.

"And the states that get it right will be the ones to prosper," said Ohio Lieutenant Governor John Husted.

Husted was on hand to sign Thursday's proclamation.

He said initiatives like this apprenticeship program are shining a light on great jobs that aren't usually seen as options for high school students.

"It may have never occurred to people how many jobs are affiliated with this industry. And what we're trying to do is highlight those opportunities to showcase where they can get the training," said Husted.

And for the apprenticeship initiative, Yamaha Marine has announced they will be donating text books for the first year of classes through their school partnership program.

"It is crucial. There is a nationwide shortage of marine technicians and people that support the marine industry And we drastically need young people to come into this field." said Don Taylor, regional service manager with Yamaha Marine

Locally, Terra State, Vanguard Sentinel, ODNR, and the U.S. Coast Guard, among others, will be offering classes for the apprenticeship program.