MANSFIELD, Ohio — Mansfield police shot and killed a suspect Wednesday morning after he tried to attack an officer with a sword.

Police say the incident happened around 5:45 a.m. in the 200 block of Poplar Street, where residents reported a male causing a loud disturbance outside an apartment. They also said the male broke their window.

Officers tried to make contact with the suspect, who was inside an adjacent apartment. When the suspect opened the door, he "directly came at" an officer with a sword, according to a news release. The suspect was shot and killed as the confrontation escalated.

The officer involved in the shooting, identified as Nolan Goodman, has been placed on administrative leave. A Mansfield police spokesperson says Goodman is a four-year veteran with the department.

The Bureau of Criminal Investigation has been called to investigate.

Police have not released the suspect's name.