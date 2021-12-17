Death of man found badly burned inside Columbus strip club ruled a homicide

There is no information on possible suspects.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The coroner has ruled the death of a man found badly burned inside an east Columbus strip club last week a homicide.

The Columbus Division of Fire was called to the Confidential Gentlemen's Club, located on Lake Club Drive near East Livingston Avenue and Brice Road, at approximately 6 a.m. Friday on a report of a fire.

As crews were extinguishing the flames inside the building, they found the man's badly burned body.

At the time, police were unclear of the circumstances surrounding the man's death but Columbus Police Sgt. James Fuqua said all indications led investigators to believe the victim was set on fire intentionally.

"This fire was very, very brutal. This person sustained very, very bad burns to the point where they are honestly unrecognizable," Sgt. James Fuqua said.

According to an update from Columbus police on Tuesday, the Franklin County Coroner's Office has since ruled the man's death a homicide.

Police have not yet released the identity of the man killed or any information on a possible suspect.

This is the 194th homicide to occur in the city of Columbus this year, according to police.