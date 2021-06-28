Man's body found in plastic bin at Alum Creek Lake, sheriff's office says

The Delaware County Sheriff's Office said a kayaker was picking up trash and debris when he spotted the bin.

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio — The body of a man was found in a plastic bin at Alum Creek Lake on Monday, the Delaware County Sheriff's Office confirmed Monday.

Authorities were first called to the area north of Chesire Road and east of Africa Road at around 8:30 a.m., after a kayaker found the bin and reported what was believed to be a human leg inside.

Crews worked into the early afternoon Monday to recover the bin from the water. They have not released an identity at this time, but can confirm the body belonged to a white male.

The sheriff's office said the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is assisting with the investigation.