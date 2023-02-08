The U.S. Coast Guard along with Michigan and area agencies are tending to the spillage about 1.5 nautical miles offshore from Manistee.

MANISTEE, Mich. — The vessel Manitowoc reported a hull breach to its starboard diesel tank Wednesday afternoon, potentially spilling more than 45,000 gallons of fuel into Lake Michigan.

Just before 3 p.m. Wednesday, the U.S. Coast Guard along with state and area agencies responded to the 612-foot bulk carrier vessel about 1.5 nautical miles offshore from Manistee.

Officials believe the maximum spill potential is 45,174 gallons of diesel.

The Coast Guard said the vessel was at anchor offshore, northwest of where the Manistee River enters Lake Michigan when the haul was breached.

Officials noted a red slick on the water about 1.6 miles by 200 yards wide, projecting to the northeast from the vessel.

Manitowoc crews are working to contain the spill, and the vessel is no longer leaking diesel, the Coast Guard said.

The Coast Guard said there is no known impact on area beaches at this point, but diesel is a hazardous material. It presents a significant health hazard, so you're asked to stay away from areas that have diesel.

You can call 231-723-6241 to report a confirmed sighting of diesel reaching the shoreline.

The cause of the spill remains under investigation.

The Manitowoc is operated by Rand Logistics. The vessel is designed to carry a variety of cargo types, from grain, iron ore, coal, aggregates and more.

The River Class vessel was built in 1973.

